Zylstra caught three of five targets for 20 yards over six games during the regular season.

Zylstra opened the season as the Lions' No. 3 option at tight end behind Sam LaPorta (back) and Brock Wright (neck), but due to injuries, he became relevant in the final few weeks. The tight end missed nearly three months of action himself from early September to Dec. 14 due to injury, but even when healthy, he went without a target in five of six games this season. Zylstra will now enter the offseason as a free agent, and he'll likely have a limited market for his talents in 2026.