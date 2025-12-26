Zylstra did not garner a target in Thursday's 23-10 loss to Minnesota.

Zylstra went without a target for the second time in three games since returning from injured reserve. The tight end maintained a slight lead in offensive workload over Anthony Firkser, logging 42 offensive snaps to Firkser's 35, though the latter did garner a target. Zylstra will look to finish off the regular season on a higher note when Detroit heads to Chicago on Jan. 4.