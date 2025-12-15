Zylstra did not garner a target in Sunday's 41-34 loss to the Rams.

Zylstra made his return to action after missing 11 contests with a knee injury, immediately taking over as the team's primary tight end, logging 35 offensive snaps to backup Anthony Firkser's 22 snaps on offense. Zylstra will have a chance to be more involved moving forward with Sam LaPorta (back) and Brock Wright (neck) on injured reserve, and he'll look to reel in his first pass of the year in Week 16 against Pittsburgh.