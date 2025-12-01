Zylstra (ankle) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Monday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The Minnesota State product has missed the Lions' last 10 games after sustaining an ankle injury in the Week 2 win over the Bears. Detroit now has 21 days to add Zylstra to its active roster before he reverts to IR. Once fully healthy, Zylstra is expected to play a depth role in the Lions' tight-end corps.