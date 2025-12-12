Zylstra (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Zylstra logged three limited practices heading into Week 15 against the Rams, a step up from his practice progression in Week 14 when he ended the week as a non-participant. If the 29-year old does return, he would be making his first appearance since Week 2 against the Bears. The fifth-year pro plays a majority of snaps on special teams but could possibly see a larger role on offense with Sam LaPorta on injured reserve.