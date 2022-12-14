Zylstra played 23 of the Lions' 68 snaps on offense and finished with two receptions for 18 yards on two targets in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Vikings.

Though Brock Wright led the Detroit tight-end room with a 56 percent snap share, Zylstra led the position group in production. Zylstra has four receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown over his nine appearances on the season and is unlikely to see more than a look or two in the passing attack while Detroit has all of its key receivers and running backs available.