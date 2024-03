Zylstra (knee) re-signed with the Lions on Monday.

Zylstra spent the entirety of the 2023 campaign on IR with a knee injury suffered during training camp, but he should be considered healthy with his return to the team. The 27-year-old last suited up in 2022, when he made 11 receptions on 15 targets for 60 yards and four touchdowns across 13 contests. He'll likely be competing for a depth role in the Lions' tight end corps in 2024.