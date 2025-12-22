Zylstra caught three of five targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 29-24 loss to Pittsburgh.

Zylstra was able to secure his first passes of the year after going catchless in his return to action in Week 15. The tight end saw 20 more snaps on offense (45) than backup Anthony Firkser (25), but Firkser caught all four of his targets for 40 yards. Zylstra and Firkser will likely continue to split the workload at tight end Christmas Day against the Vikings, making both players relatively unappealing from a fantasy perspective.