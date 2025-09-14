Lions' Shane Zylstra: Will not return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zylstra (ankle) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bears.
The tight end did not record a stat before exiting earlier in the first half. Detroit still has two tight ends, Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright, ahead of Zylstra on the depth chart.
