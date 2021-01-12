The Lions claimed Hamilton (elbow) off waivers from Washington on Tuesday.
Hamilton was waived with an injury settlement Monday, but the Lions are seemingly undeterred by his elbow injury. The Lions need depth at linebacker moving forward, and Hamilton can provide it. The 2018 sixth-round pick played 14 games (three starts) for Washington this year, posting 21 tackles.
