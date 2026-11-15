Vaki turned six carries into 28 yards and added a 17-yard catch on his only target during the Lions' 35-10 win over the Patriots on Sunday in Munich.

Lead back Jahmyr Gibbs dominated with 252 yards and three touchdowns on 29 total touches (22 carries, seven catches on eight targets), but Vaki also had his moments during Sunday's game, including a 17-yard catch on the first play of the second quarter. Vaki was working through an ankle issue during Week 10 prep before being cleared to play, and he'll continue to operate in a rotational role in the backfield behind Gibbs. Through eight regular-season games, Vaki has turned 36 carries into 163 yards (4.5 YPC) and eight catches on nine targets for 81 yards. The Lions will be at home for three of their next four games, starting with Week 11 against the Buccaneers on Nov. 22.