Vaki (hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Justin Rogers of the Detroit Football Network reports.

Vaki failed to practice for a second straight day. He'll likely need to practice in some capacity Friday to have a chance to suit up for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Packers. Even if Vaki recovers, his usage is expected to be limited primarily to special teams.

