Lions' Sione Vaki: Another DNP on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vaki (hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Justin Rogers of the Detroit Football Network reports.
Vaki failed to practice for a second straight day. He'll likely need to practice in some capacity Friday to have a chance to suit up for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Packers. Even if Vaki recovers, his usage is expected to be limited primarily to special teams.
More News
-
Lions' Sione Vaki: Still dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Lions' Sione Vaki: Unlikely to play in opener•
-
Lions' Sione Vaki: Logs 28 total yards vs. Miami•
-
Lions' Sione Vaki: Warming up ahead of exhibition game•
-
Lions' Sione Vaki: Doesn't play Friday•
-
Lions' Sione Vaki: Handling individual drills•