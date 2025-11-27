Vaki (ankle) is active for Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup against Green Bay.

Vaki has been dealing with an ankle issue for the past two weeks and was deemed limited in all three of Detroit's practice walkthroughs this week. He's going to be able to suit up, though he probably won't see a lot of work on offense. Vaki has taken just two offensive snaps over five games this season, but he's also contributed on special teams, including as a kick returner.