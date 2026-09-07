Coach Dan Campbell said Monday that neither Vaki nor Jacob Saylors is viewed as the Lions' strict RB2, and Detroit will use a committee approach behind Jahmyr Gibbs, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Isiah Pacheco was signed over the offseason to serve as the Lions' RB2 behind Gibbs, but he injured his back and is opening the regular season on injured reserve. Pacheco remains without a firm timetable for return, so it's Vaki and Saylors who will see elevated roles on game days. The inexperienced duo has combined for nine career regular-season carries. Gibbs is expected to have a heavy 2026 workload with David Montgomery out of town and now with the Texans.