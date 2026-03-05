Vaki could have an opportunity to compete for the No. 2 spot at running back with the Lions in 2026.

Vaki was scarcely used during the 2025 campaign, logging just two offensive snaps over 11 games, turning his only carry into a four-yard gain. With primary backup David Montgomery being dealt to the Texans on Monday, Vaki currently sits as the most experienced reserve option behind starter Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit's backfield. The Lions will almost certainly bring in competition for the 2024 fourth-rounder in free agency or the 2026 NFL Draft, but he will have his clearest path toward playing time ahead of his third season with the Lions.