Vaki (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots in Munich, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Vaki played through the same injury last week, taking five touches for 21 yards in a 19-9 win over the Dolphins. He didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday this week, but a return to practice Friday puts him on track to avoid the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff. If Vaki doesn't end up playing, Jacob Saylors will step into the No. 2 RB role behind workhorse Jahmyr Gibbs.