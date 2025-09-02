Lions' Sione Vaki: DNP on Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vaki (hamstring) did not practice Tuesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Vaki played in just one preseason game over the summer and missed the exhibition finale. The Lions' RB4 isn't expected to be available for Sunday's Week 1 opener against Green Bay.
