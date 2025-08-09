Vaki (leg) did not play in Friday's preseason game against the Falcons, Christian Booher of SI.com reports.

Vaki injured his leg near the start of training camp, and while he's been able to practice in a limited capacity, he was not cleared to play in Friday's contest. The rookie fourth-rounder is battling Craig Reynolds and Jabari Small for the RB3 job behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Vaki will look to increase his practice participation over the coming week in order to be given the green light to play against the Dolphins on Saturday, Aug. 16.