Vaki is in line to operate in an elevated offensive role to open the regular season after Isiah Pacheco (back) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Vaki and Jacob Saylors are the two healthy backup running backs on the roster behind Jahmyr Gibbs following Pacheco's placement on IR. Vaki has mostly operated on special teams since entering the league in 2024 as a fourth-round pick, but he'll have the opportunity to rotate with Saylors behind Gibbs for as long as Pacheco is shelved.