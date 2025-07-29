Vaki (leg) returned to practice Monday and participated in individual drills and walkthroughs, Benjamin Raven of MLive.com reports.

Vaki missed roughly one week of training camp activities due to a leg injury, but he's now returned to on-field work in a limited capacity. The 2024 fourth-round pick suited up for 16 regular-season games as a rookie but totaled just 51 yards on offense, though he also has the versatility to contribute at safety and on special teams, which boosts his odds of being able to secure a depth role.