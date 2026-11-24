Vaki took one carry for a loss of one yard and caught his only target for seven yards during Sunday's 31-21 win versus the Buccaneers.

Of the Lions' 58 offensive snaps in Week 11, Vaki played just 13, his lowest count since back in Week 7 versus the Packers (9). Starter Jahmyr Gibbs compiled 100-plus scrimmage yards and multiple scrimmage touchdowns for the fifth time in 10 games Sunday, so should continue to get all the work he can handle in a Thanksgiving matchup versus the Bears, leaving only whatever is left behind to Vaki.