Vaki (leg) turned five carries for 30 yards while adding two catches (on four targets) for minus-2 yards during the Lions' 24-17 preseason loss to the Dolphins on Saturday.

Vaki missed the Lions' first two exhibition games due to a leg injury. He was cleared to play in Saturday's contest and worked with the offense for the first half before sitting for the second. The 2024 fourth-rounder is battling Craig Reynolds and Jacob Saylors for the Lions' RB3 spot behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Vaki will use the upcoming week in practice and the Lions' preseason finale against the Texans on Saturday, Aug. 23 to make his case for a spot on the team's 53-man roster.