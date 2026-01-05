Vaki rushed the ball one time for four yards while also adding 39 kickoff-return yards during the regular season.

Vaki logged two total offensive snaps during his sophomore campaign with the Lions, operating as a distant depth option behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in the backfield. The running back was an intriguing asset as a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but with both Gibbs and Montgomery under contract for next season, his upside will once again be limited greatly.