Vaki (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Vaki was limited in practice throughout the week with a thumb injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Packers. Given that he played through the injury in Week 14, the 24-year-old should have a good chance to play Sunday against the Rams, barring a setback. Should he sit out, Jacob Saylors will serve as the No. 3 running back behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.