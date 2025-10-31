site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Sione Vaki: Questionable for Week 9
RotoWire Staff
Vaki (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
With Craig Reynolds (hamstring) ruled out, Vaki could be in line to serve as the Lions' RB3 behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery if Vaki is cleared to play.
