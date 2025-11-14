Vaki (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Vaki has been working through separate lower-body injuries for most of the season. He ended the week with back-to-back limited practices while working through an ankle issue, and his status for Sunday's game may not be officially known until the Lions announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Craig Reynolds and Kalif Raymond would handle return duties on kickoffs if Vaki is unable to play against Philadelphia.