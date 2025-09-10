Vaki (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Vaki wasn't able to practice all of last week due to a lingering hamstring injury, which prevented him from playing in the Lions' Week 1 loss to the Packers. His ability to return to practice -- albeit in a limited capacity -- is a sign that the 2024 fourth-rounder is recovering from his injury, and he has a chance at making his 2025 regular-season debut against the Bears on Sunday.