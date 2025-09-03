Vaki (hamstring) was listed as an non-participant on the Lions' estimated injury report Wednesday.

Vaki was limited to just one preseason game due to a hamstring injury which has lingered into the regular season. The 2024 fourth-rounder will have to return to practice Thursday and Friday in at least a limited capacity to have a chance at playing in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Packers. Vaki is expected to mostly serve on special teams this season while serving in a backfield depth role behind Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and Craig Reynolds.