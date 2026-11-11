Vaki turned three carries into 14 yards and hauled in both of his targets for seven yards during the Lions'

Vaki entered Week 9 on the heels of an 11-carry performance against the Vikings in Week 8, but the third-year running back saw his offensive touches slashed in half Sunday while operating as the Lions' RB2 behind Jahmyr Gibbs. Through eight regular-season games, Vaki has turned 30 carries into 135 yards and added seven catches on eight targets for 64 yards. He'll continue to operate as a complementary piece while Isiah Pacheco (back) is on injured reserve, with the latter not expected to return until late December. The Lions will travel to Munich for Week 10 against the Patriots on Nov. 15.