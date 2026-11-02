Vaki rushed 11 times for 65 yards in Sunday's 19-15 win over the Vikings. He added one catch for five yards on one target.

With Jared Goff struggling against the Vikings' blitz-heavy defense, the Lions dished out 34 carries to Jahmyr Gibbs and Vaki. It was Vaki's most extensive action of the season, and coach Dan Campbell said afterward that the Lions' RB2 took a "big step" and earned a lot of trust with his performance, according to Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News. It's unclear if that will translate to more opportunities, but it's clear Vaki has cemented himself as Gibbs' backup and a quality bench stash in fantasy leagues.