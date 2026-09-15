Vaki turned two carries into seven yards while also reeling in his only target for 11 yards in Sunday's 31-30 overtime win against New Orleans.

Vaki operated as the Lions' No. 2 option running back in Week 1 behind starter Jahmyr Gibbs, but he didn't really have much of an impact over his 22 offensive snaps. The running back also logged 24 snaps on special teams in the victory. Gibbs will likely continue to dominant the touches in the backfield while Isiah Pacheco (back) is on injured reserve, leaving Vaki as an unappealing fantasy option.