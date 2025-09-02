Vaki didn't practice Tuesday due to a hamstring injury and is unlikely to be available for Sunday's game against the Packers, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Though Vaki earned a spot on Detroit's 53-man roster as the team's No. 4 running back, he missed the Lions' final preseason game Aug. 23 against the Texans and looks as though he'll need more time to make a full recovery. Once he moves past the hamstring, Vaki is unlikely to see much playing time on offense but could be a key part of the Lions' special-teams units.