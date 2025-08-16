Vaki (leg) is in uniform and is taking part in special-teams warmups leading up to Saturday's preseason matchup versus Miami, Richard Silva of The Detroit News reports.

A leg injury prevented Vaki from taking part in Detroit's first two exhibition contests, but it appears the second-year running back could play Saturday. Vaki has been practicing this week, and if he does get cleared to play against the Dolphins, he could get an extended look. His ability to take the field could be a significant development in his quest to earn the Lions' No. 3 RB role, which he's competing with Craig Reynolds for.