Vaki (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.

Vaki has not been able to practice since suffering a groin injury in Week 3 against the Ravens. He'll miss a third consecutive game due to the injury, and the 2024 fourth-rounder's next opportunity to play is Week 7 against Tampa Bay on Monday, Oct. 20. Craig Reynolds and Jacob Saylors will continue to serve as the Lions' depth backfield options behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.