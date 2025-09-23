Vaki has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the Ravens due to a groin injury.

Vaki appeared to suffer the injury on punt coverage in the first half. He was quickly taken to the locker room, and after further evaluation, the injury has been deemed severe enough for him to not return to Monday's contest. With Craig Reynolds (coach's decision) a healthy scratch and Vaki done for the night, Jacob Saylors will serve as the Lions' RB3 behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery the rest of the way.