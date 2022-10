Detroit elevated Berryhill from its practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against Miami.

Berryhill joined the Lions' practice squad in mid-October after being cut by Arizona and will have a chance to make his season debut in Week 8 after being elevated to the active roster. Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) is questionable, but even if Detroit is without its top wideout, it's unlikely Berryhill sees a large enough offensive role to be fantasy relevant.