Detroit elevated Berryhill from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Bears.
It will be the third consecutive week Berryhill is active for the Lions and the last time he's eligible to be elevated from the practice squad before he would have to be added to the team's 53-man roster in order to suit up. He's played just one offensive snap through two weeks.
More News
-
Stanley Berryhill: Re-signed to practice squad•
-
Stanley Berryhill: Let go by Detroit•
-
Lions' Stanley Berryhill: Signed to active roster•
-
Stanley Berryhill: Returns to practice squad Monday•
-
Lions' Stanley Berryhill: Could make season debut•
-
Stanley Berryhill: Inks with Detroit's practice squad•