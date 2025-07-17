default-cbs-image
Thomas-Oliver (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list by the Lions on Thursday.

Despite the designation, Thomas-Oliver remains eligible to practice and play in the Lions' first preseason game. The cornerback appeared in one regular-season game and in the Lions' only playoff game in 2024, playing on 21 special-teams snaps and one defensive snap. He enters 2025 fighting for a spot.

