Lions' Stefan McClure: Reverts to IR following waiver clearance
McClure (undisclosed) was reverted to injured reserve Monday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
McClure's placement on injured reserve will likely end his 2018 campaign. It's unsure what kind of NFL future is in store for 25-year-old safety at the moment.
