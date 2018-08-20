Lions' Steve Longa: MRI confirms ACL tear
Longa suffered a torn ACL and is expected to be placed on injured reserve Monday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
As expected, Longa suffered the season-ending knee injury during Friday's preseason game against the Giants. Longa will be placed on injured reserve Monday, and the Lions may have to look to sign another outside linebacker to add depth to the unit.
