Longa (knee) was activated off the PUP list Monday.

Longa started camp on the PUP list as he continued his recovery from the torn ACL that caused him to miss the entire 2018, but he's now ready to retake the field. The 24-year-old will only have a couple days at practice to illustrate he's ready for game action if he is going to play in Thursday's preseason finale.

More News
Our Latest Stories