Lions' Steve Longa: Spotted on crutches
Longa (knee) was spotted on crutches following Friday's preseason loss to the Giants, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports.
Longa, who left Friday's contest during the third quarter, could be dealing with a potentially serious knee injury after all. If he's he forced to miss a significant amount of time, Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Darnell Sankey could see additional reps at outside linebacker behind Devon Kennard and Christian Jones.
