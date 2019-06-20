Lions' Steve Longa: Still working way back
Longa (knee) did not participate in minicamp, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
It appears Longa is still working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered last August. The standout special-teamer will be about 11 months removed from the injury by the time training camp opens in late July.
