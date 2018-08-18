Lions' Steve Longa: Suffers potential knee injury
Longa exited Friday's preseason tilt against the Giants after suffering an apparent knee injury, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Longa's knee appeared to have buckled after being juked by Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta, as the former headed straight to the locker room for medical attention. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point, but the non-contact situation isn't a great sign.
