Longa (knee) is believed to have suffered a torn ACL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. He will undergo an MRI to confirm the results of the initial tests.

Longa didn't see a ton of time on defense last season for the Lions, but he was a decent depth piece and a special teams contributor for the club. Should the MRI confirm the torn ACL, the Lions could look to add to the position from the free agent pool.

