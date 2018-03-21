Lions' Sylvester Williams: Moving to Motown
Williams signed a contract with the Lions on Wednesday.
The Lions needed help at defensive tackle after failing to re-sign veteran Haloti Ngata, who was a critical piece of the Detroit run defense the last three years. Williams should be in the mix to compete for the starting job Ngata left behind, where his current competition only seems to be Akeem Spence. However, there's certainly a chance the team adds more talent at defensive tackle through the draft or free agency.
More News
-
Sylvester Williams: Released by Titans•
-
Titans' Sylvester Williams: Limited at Tuesday's practice•
-
Titans' Sylvester Williams: Signs with Tennessee•
-
Broncos' Sylvester Williams: Will not get fifth-year option picked up•
-
Broncos DT Sylvester Williams earning starting spot•
-
Broncos NT Sylvester Williams working to improve game•
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...