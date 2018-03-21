Williams signed a contract with the Lions on Wednesday.

The Lions needed help at defensive tackle after failing to re-sign veteran Haloti Ngata, who was a critical piece of the Detroit run defense the last three years. Williams should be in the mix to compete for the starting job Ngata left behind, where his current competition only seems to be Akeem Spence. However, there's certainly a chance the team adds more talent at defensive tackle through the draft or free agency.