Hockenson caught one pass for 22 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Texans.

Hockenson looked smooth during a catch-and-run play that resulted in a quality gain on the rookie's first grab in live action as a pro. However, he also made a mistake that cost the team a quality Kerryon Johnson run, one on which Hockenson was ticketed with an illegal blocking penalty. He could see more involvement in the third preseason game next Friday against the Bills.

