Hockenson caught three of six targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to Chicago.

Hockenson didn't see a significant difference in his involvement with Jeff Driskel filling in for Matt Stafford (back) under center. The rookie tight end has caught at least three passes in six of his first nine games. His Lions will host the Cowboys in Week 11.

