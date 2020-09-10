Hockenson said Thursday that he's "100 percent" healthy after he underwent season-ending right ankle surgery last December, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Hockenson was already assumed to be healthy entering the season after he wasn't included on the first 2020 injury report the Lions released Wednesday, but it's at least encouraging that the tight end confirmed he's back to full strength after he admitted in mid-August that he wasn't quite back to 100 percent. The 2019 first-round pick will head into his sophomore season as the Lions' starting tight end, and the high-end athleticism he packs into his 6-foot-5, 251-pound frame should give him a decent chance to emerge as a top-10 fantasy option at his position.