Hockenson is being evaluated for a concussion after taking a big hit Sunday against the Raiders, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hockenson is currently getting checked out in the blue tent in the fourth quarter. His return should be considered questionable as the Lions look to pull off a late comeback. The tight end mustered three catches for 56 yards before exiting.

